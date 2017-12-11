Korean War veterans honored with ‘Ambassador for Peace’ medals

Forgotten War veterans are getting “long overdue” recognition in Mississippi. The South Korean government honored 14 men for their service in the Korean war.

“I was not even recognized as being in the military when I came home and was discharged,” said John Espey, U.S. Air Force veteran.

That was the case for a lot of veterans who served in the Korean War. But that’s changed for 14 Mississippi natives.

“I think it’s a great honor to be honored by the Korean government,” said Charles Fowler, U.S. Army veteran.

Korean Consul General Hyung Kim thanked each veteran for selflessly putting their lives on the line for South Korea.

“Kind of like hell in a basket,” Espey said when describing the war. “It was good and bad.”

Veterans shared their struggles and near death experiences in the war zone.

“Chinese cut us off. I got froze,” said Fowler. “My body got frozen in December of ’50 in the reservoir.”

For their bravery, an Ambassador for Peace medal now hangs around their necks.

“It should have happened a long time ago but it didn’t, but still i’m thankful I can be part of it now,” says Espey.

They were given the credit they so deeply deserve. They were recognized beside the only Forgotten War monument in Mississippi, on East Mississippi Community College’s campus.

Honored Veterans:

Ed “Hoot” Gipson

Charles “Chuck” Fowler

Billy Whitaker

Billy Joe “BJ” Jordan

Robert Leo

Homer C. Birdsong, Jr.

Larry Vander-Meulen

George Chafin

Jimmie Walker

Ike Hopper

John W. Espey

Jacob “Jack” Moorman

Antoine Otto

Henry F. Boswell, Jr.