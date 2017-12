A Kosciusko man arrested on additional charges at the Leake County Regional Correctional facility when he was busted for drugs.

Sammy Moore, 26, of Kosciusko was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at a correctional facility. A search of Moore on intake at the facility resulted in the discovery of marijuana.

Attala County authorities were transporting Moore to the facility for incarceration when officers discovered the drugs.