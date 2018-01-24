Kosciusko man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm

Jermaine Griffin, 31, of Kosciusko, will be sentenced in April on a federal firearms charge. Jermaine Griffin, 31, of Kosciusko, pleaded guilty, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

Authorities say in September 2014, Griffin purchased a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from someone on the street, and later learned the man who sold him the gun had recently robbed Central Mississippi Firearms, a gun store in Kosciusko. Griffin then sold the stolen gun in Durant, Miss.

Griffin will be sentenced Apr. 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Case.