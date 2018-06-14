Kosciusko Police arrest Florida carjacking suspects

The Kosciusko Police Department arrested two suspects wanted on federal carjacking charges.

31-year-old Lessie Earl Proctor was arrested early Thursday morning on Bachman Street in Kosciusko. A female suspect, 19-year-old Annastasia K. Coenen, was taken into custody late Wednesday night on N Jackson Street.

The two suspects are wanted for a crime spree in Florida. The Pensacola News Journal reports that the two stole a car from a local library on Friday, June 1. They are also wanted in Miami for additional armed robberies and leading police on a high speed chase.

According to Kosciusko authorities, FBI agents from Florida are traveling to Kosciusko begin the extradition process.