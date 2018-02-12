Kosciusko Police Department investigating theft

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for assistance from the public with a Grand Larceny case. On February 12, 2018 at approximately 8:30 am, the Kosciusko Police Department was dispatched to Franks Chevrolet in reference to stolen items. Once Officers arrived they were advised that two sets of tires and rims, valued at approximately $4000.00 were stolen off of two dodge trucks.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.