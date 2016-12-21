Kosciusko Police searching for suspect in liquor store armed robbery (VIDEO)

Kosciusko police are searching for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

Investigator Greg Collins said officers were called to Blue Moon Wine and Spirits on Hwy 12 E around 7:40 pm Tuesday.

A customer at the store said the cashier was shot in an attempted armed robbery. The cashier was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Kosciusko police are still searching for the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-tips (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.