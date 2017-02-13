Kosciusko woman scammed for money, KPD searching for suspect

Officers with the Kosciusko Police Department are searching for a suspect they say scammed a woman for cash.

Investigator Greg Collins said an elderly woman was convinced to withdraw money from a local bank on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017.

Collins said it appears the victim did so as an act of good will.

The Kosciusko Police Department wants to warn the public to be aware of these situations and alert the police department if approached in any manner that seems suspicious.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident, or that can identify the person pictured, call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662 289-3131 or Central MS Crimestoppers at 601 355-TIPS.