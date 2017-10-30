Kosciusko police searching for counterfeiting suspect

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for using counterfeit money.

The counterfeit checks were used at Rickey’s Quick Stop on Hwy 12 E in Kosciusko on Oct. 13 and Oct. 28.

Anyone that can identify this subject (pictured below) is asked to call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

There is a $2500.00 reward available for any tip leads to an arrest.

All calls are kept 100% anonymous.