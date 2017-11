The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two black males involved in a Pigeon Drop Scam.

The two men are wanted for scamming a man out of cash on Nov. 10, 2017 in Kosciusko.

Anyone who can identify the two males is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-255-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash award up to $2500.00.