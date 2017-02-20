Lady Gators Victorious over Lady Bulldogs

The Leake Central Lady Gators will advance in the North Half Tournament after winning in the 1st round by a score of 68-52. The lady bulldogs started the game in the lead and were able to maintain a lead over the gator for the 1st and 2nd quarter. At halftime, the bulldogs had a 13-point lead over the gators, with a score of 33-20. The lady gators came back out after halftime with a different plan and the bulldogs couldn’t keep up. The bulldogs battled to keep a lead but weren’t able to. The final score of tonight’s game was 68-52. The lady gators will advance to the next round, which will be played on Friday night against Amory.