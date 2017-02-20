Home » Leake » Lady Gators Victorious over Lady Bulldogs

Lady Gators Victorious over Lady Bulldogs

Posted on by Markeith Selmon

The Leake Central Lady Gators will advance in the North Half Tournament after winning in the 1st round by a score of 68-52. The lady bulldogs started the game in the lead and were able to maintain a lead over the gator for the 1st and 2nd quarter. At halftime, the bulldogs had a 13-point lead over the gators, with a score of 33-20. The lady gators came back out after halftime with a different plan and the bulldogs couldn’t keep up. The bulldogs battled to keep a lead but weren’t able to. The final score of tonight’s game was 68-52. The lady gators will advance to the next round, which will be played on Friday night against Amory.

