Lady Rebelettes roll through the Green Wave

The Lady Leake Academy Rebelettes host the North Delta Green Waves in a state tournament. The Lady Green Waves were the first to score in the first making the score (0-2). The Rebelettes started the game with in a slump giving the Lady Green Waves a zero to seven run making the score (0-7) in the first couple of minutes of the game. The Rebelettes came back to life after an jump ball situation giving them a eight to zero run in the first making the score (8-7). The Lady Green Wave hit a buzzer beater two ending the first quarter with a score being (8-9). The Rebelettes get two foul shots in the beginning of the second and the Lady Green wave answered back with a three giving them the lead back making the score (10-12) in the first couple of minutes in the second. The Rebelettes get a 10 to zero run the rest of second ending the half with a score of (22-12). The Lady Green Wave went on a ten to three run in the first couple minutes of the new half making the score (25-25). The Rebelettes broke the tie and went on a seven to zero run making the score (36-30) at the end of the third quarter. The Rebelettes came with the same energy in the fourth quarter giving them a five to zero run making the score (41-30) in the first couple of minutes in the quarter. The Lady Green waves break the run with a two pointer making the score (41-32). The Rebelettes end the game with a twelve to two run giving the Rebelettes the victory with the score being (53-34). Sidney tangle had the most points in the game with 14 points.