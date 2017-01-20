Lady Rebels Win Defeat Lady Vols 67 – 62

The Lady Rebels of Leake Academy traveled to Starkville this afternoon to play an early evening district 2 AAA basketball game with the Lady Volunteers of Starkville Academy. The Lady Rebels entered the game with an 18-3 overall and 2-0 district. The 1st quarter of the game was a battle between the two teams with each trying to gain momentum and the lead. When the horn sounded the Lady Rebels were leading by 2 points 21-19. The Lady Rebels would begin to pull away during the 2nd quarter and were up by 11 points at halftime. At the end of the 3rd, the Lady Rebels had increased their lead to 17 points, leading 59-42. After replacing many of the starters for the Rebels in the final quarter, the Lady Vols pulled back to within 5 points of the Lady Rebels with the Lady Rebels coming away with the win by the final score of 67-62. Our next broadcast of Lady Rebels basketball will be next Tuesday as Winston Academy travels to Madden.