Lady Rockets cap perfect season with 5A state title

The Neshoba Central softball team has now won six consecutive fast pitch state titles in softball and 12 consecutive if you also account for slow-pitch. But Friday’s state championship was unique from other fast pitch titles in that it capped the ultimate fairy tale season.

“We have not talked about the perfect season at all until, you know, until kinda Friday we said just finish our season and these kids,they knew what we meant when we said finish our season,” Head Coach Trae Embry said.

For the first time in fast pitch, the Lady Rockets finished the year with a perfect 34-0 record. In a season that saw the team ranked number one in the country by USA Today Sports, there might have been something special about the bond that helped facilitate the perfect record.

Coach Embry talks about the cohesion of this year’s team.

“Tight knit, tight knit that they have with each other, that they’re all friends and they all get along,” he said of the Lady Rockets. “And that just doesn’t come along very often…it’s indescribable of how, what kind of kids they are.”

Junior pitcher Aspen Wesley, has been a part of many previous championships. But with the bond these players have, this one felt different for her, too.

“It means a lot more and, you know, to be here with my team,” Wesley said. “And the seniors – and my catcher, she’s caught me since I was nine? Eight? And it just, it just means a lot more, it’s very emotional.”

The Mississippi State commit has been an integral part of this program and recorded an 18-strikeout, no hitter performance in game one. But even despite her team achieving perfection, this championship was special to her, regardless.

“Gosh, you know I just forgot about that. It didn’t even hit me until now, but I – not a lot of teams go undefeated into the state championship and this one just means – this season means a lot more, and I’m just glad I could be a part of it.”