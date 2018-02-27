larceny, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Dawakai L’sha Anderson, 38, 262 Byrd Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Kevin Duell, 43, 7950 Pine Springs Road, Meridian, failure to pay

Chad Everett Monk, 44, 3000 Highway 16 East, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving

Jacqueline Denise Triplett, 41, 1385 Minnie Miller Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, no drivers license, careless driving

Johnathan B Crocker, 38, 360 Farmers Toes Road, Bailey, failure to pay

Denario Hunter, 29, 235 Barrent Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, resisting arrest, malicious mischief

Brandon Ragland, 30, 164 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Charles Burton Bond, 52, 10190 Road 349, Union, theft of utilities

Timothy Eicrhelberger, 46, 199 Ray McDonald Road, Noxapater, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

LJ Pace, 69, 273 Gum Street, Philadelphia, petit larceny- less than $1000

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)