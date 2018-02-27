larceny, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Dawakai L’sha Anderson, 38, 262 Byrd Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Kevin Duell, 43, 7950 Pine Springs Road, Meridian, failure to pay
Chad Everett Monk, 44, 3000 Highway 16 East, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving
Jacqueline Denise Triplett, 41, 1385 Minnie Miller Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, no drivers license, careless driving
Johnathan B Crocker, 38, 360 Farmers Toes Road, Bailey, failure to pay
Denario Hunter, 29, 235 Barrent Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, resisting arrest, malicious mischief
Brandon Ragland, 30, 164 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Charles Burton Bond, 52, 10190 Road 349, Union, theft of utilities
Timothy Eicrhelberger, 46, 199 Ray McDonald Road, Noxapater, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense
LJ Pace, 69, 273 Gum Street, Philadelphia, petit larceny- less than $1000
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)