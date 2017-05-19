Lauderdale County escapee caught

A man who escaped from Lauderdale County officials custody Thursday is behind bars today. Matthew Casey Otwell escaped from authorities around noon Thursday. This occurred on Martin Road in the Collinsville Community. According to officials, Otwell was handcuffed and in the back of a patrol car when he escaped. He was arrested around 4:30 this morning. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says thanks to numerous tips from the community, Otwell was taken into custody at the same house where he was first arrested Thursday.

Calhoun says a woman has also been taken into custody, and that charges for aiding and abetting an escapee are expected to be filed against her. As for Otwell, Calhoun says he’s currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.