Lawmakers discuss legislative session with community members

Local legislators met in Leake County Monday morning to talk with community members about what’s being done in this legislative session.

District 44 Representative Scott Bounds talked about balancing the budget and making sure departments are funded to the best of their ability.

“We are going to give every program all that we can, but within the means of what we have,” Rep. Bounds said.

Bounds says a new education funding formula is in the works to help better fund schools.

“We will always put as much into education as we can. For the last five years, we have put more into public education that we ever have,” Bounds added.

He says pay raises for teachers aren’t an option this session because it would cost anywhere from $20 to $60 million.

“Unless we have a lot of money fall out of the sky, I don’t think we will be able to address a teacher pay raise,” Rep. Bounds said.

Money for roads and bridges is another big concern, but Bounds says with the Lt. Governor’s Bridge Act, he believes lawmakers will at least have a plan at the end of this session.

“I don’t see the legislature increasing any taxes,” Bounds said. “I think we will use a diversion of current available monies and utilize monies through the use tax.”

Bounds says a state lottery, to help with funding, hasn’t come up this session.

“That certainly would help, but it’s not going to be the silver bullet that will be our cure all revenue sources and shortcomings,” Rep. Bounds said.

The legislative session ends April 2.