Laying of the Wreath at Choctaw Veterans Memorial

A Laying of the Memorial Wreath Ceremony was held at the Choctaw Veterans Memorial on Friday, May 26, 2017. The event was held to commemorate the men and women of the United States armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

2016-2017 Choctaw Indian Princess Autumn Diane McMillan served as mistress of ceremonies for the program, and U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) William Ray Crocker was the guest speaker.

Following the wreath laying, a 21-gun salute was conducted and TAPS was played.