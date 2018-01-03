Leake Academy Basketball Broadcasts Returns

The new year is here, and that means time to resume Leake Academy basketball on Boswell Media Sports. Coverage of the Rebels and Rebelettes returns on Cruisin 98 ( 98.3) this Friday, January 5th. Melvin Wooten will again handle the play by play of the Leake Academy games which will also be streamed on kicks96news.com. Friday’s game will feature the LA teams taking on district foe, Heritage Academy with the action beginning at approximately 6:15.

Other broadcasts will be:

1-19 Canton @ Leake

1-23 Leake@ Heritage

1-26 Winston @ Leake

2-2 Hartfield @ Leake

District, North AAA, State AAA, and Overall Tournament games will be carried.

In addition, East Central Community College Women’s and Men’s basketball coverage returns on Tuesday, January 9th at 5:30 as the Lady Warriors and Warriors host East Mississippi CC .