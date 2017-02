The Leake Academy Rebels played a hard first quarter against the patriots that lead to a tie at the end of the quarter (11-11). The Rebels ended the half in a tie (27-27) at the end of the half. The patriots gained a 1 point lead (45-46) at the ending seconds of the third quarter. The Leake Academy gain a tie in the middle of the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on. The Leake Academy Rebels lose the tournament match by 6 points (54-60).