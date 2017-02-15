Home » Local » Leake Academy vs Curt Academy

Leake Academy vs Curt Academy

Posted on by Staff Report

The rebels win a close playoff game against the Curt Academy Raiders. The rebels bring the heat in the beginning of the game, finishing the first half with a 9 point lead (28-19). The Rebels defense cools down in the  third quarter, which gave the Raiders a 1 point lead in the middle of the third, but the Rebels coach calls a timeout to get the Rebels heads back in the game. The Rebels win the game in the closing seconds sinking a 2 points, leaving 1.1 seconds on the clock. The Raiders misses the shot and gives the rebels a playoff victory. The Rebels will advance to the next round in the playoffs.

