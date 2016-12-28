Leake Academy’s Grace Dabbs – Mississippi State softball’s 2017 signing class

Grace Dabbs, one of the top players in the state of Mississippi, becomes the seventh member of MSU's stellar 2017 signing class. Photo: MSU

Grace Dabbs has been a star on the Mississippi softball scene for the past four years and now she’ll continue her career within the Magnolia State, becoming the seventh member of Mississippi State softball’s 2017 signing class.

“Grace is a remarkable young lady,” MSU coach Vann Stuedeman said. “Her daily influence will leave a lasting legacy on Mississippi State softball. She is gifted in many areas and really excels on the base paths. She has an uncanny ability to get herself on base where she can show off that gift. Savvy and speed make for a lethal combination. She will be fun to watch the next four years.”

The Philadelphia, Miss., native’s signing marks the addition of one of the state’s top players to the Maroon and White’s fourth-ranked 2017 class.

“There are many reasons why I chose Mississippi State,” Dabbs said. “One reason is because I absolutely love the home atmosphere. The campus is beautiful with amazing facilities, including Nusz Park. I love the coaches and how they coach. The second reason I chose Mississippi State is because I really wanted to stay in-state to play softball.

“Now I get a chance to show all other young girls that dreams do come true if you work hard, and that it can happen to them too. Mississippi State softball is a family, and I am really excited to be apart of that family.”

Dabbs has been a superstar for Leake Academy and head coach Doug Jones, leading the Rebels to four-straight district championships and MAIS AA State Tournament Runner-Up finishes. Individually, she led the Rebels in batting average, hits, runs scored and stolen bases in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. In fact, her career on the base paths has been nothing short of impressive, going 74 for 77.

Her career started off in dominating fashion, as Dabbs tallied a .368 clip and led the team in runs scored and stolen bases. Dabbs was a force on the base paths, going 14 for 16 in stolen bases. Her efforts paced the Rebels to a district title and runner-up showings in MAIS AA North Half and State Tournaments.

She kept her good play rolling into her second season, improving to a .442 batting average and going a perfect 17 for 17 on the base paths. The Rebels put up a repeat performance on the district and state scenes, while individually, Dabbs earned team Best Offensive Player, All-District and MAIS All-State honors.

Junior year saw Dabbs crank up her performance to a whole other level. In 40 games, Dabbs tallied a scorching .553 clip to go with 57 hits, 13 doubles, four triples and a home run. She totaled 51 runs scored and earned a .617 on-base percentage and a .818 slugging percentage. Dabbs also continued to showcase her speed, going 19 for 20 in stolen bases.

Dabbs once again led the Rebels to a district title and a MAIS AAA North Half State title, while once again finishing runner up in the state tournament.

The Rebels just wrapped up their most recent season, with Dabbs putting up a stellar senior campaign. She tallied a career-high .564 batting average in 34 games. She also posted 62 hits, 10 doubles, six triples, two homers, scoring 51 runs and tallying an .818 slugging percentage and .590 on-base percentage. She also proved to be a force at the plate with runners on the base paths, earning a .719 average with runners in scoring position.

Dabbs also put together a career season on the bases, going a perfect 24 for 24 in the stolen bases department.

So far, Dabbs has been named an MAIS All-Star, with other awards not yet announced.

On the travel ball scene, Dabbs began her career with Mississippi Elite, coached by Doug Jones, Ken Self and Jeremy Aron. Dabbs then played with the Germantown Red Devils, coached by Jack Kinney, father of former Bulldog track and softball star Michelle Kinney (2005-07). She currently plays with the Birmingham Thunderbolts 98, led by coach Ryan Greenwood. She is teammates with fellow 2017 signing class member, Macey Petrey.

Dabbs’ talent is not limited to the softball field, as she has starred for the Leake Academy basketball program. In her three seasons so far, Dabbs and the Rebels have captured three-straight district, MAIS North Half and MAIS State championships. The forward and two-year starter was named the team’s Most Improved Player of the Year her junior season, along with All-District and MAIS AAA All-State. Dabbs’ senior season with the Rebels has not yet started.

When not dominating the athletic realm, Dabbs has been a star in the classroom and community. A member of the Beta Club, Dabbs is also a Headmasters List and Honor Roll student. She has also been a member of the NEI Honduras Mission Group for the past four years, traveling to the Honduras Mountains and working with medical teams and children’s ministry.

The daughter of Dr. Andy and Jenny Dabbs, Grace will be the third member of her family to attend Mississippi State, joining her mother and grandfather, Allen Hardy. Dabbs plans to major in biological science, with a pre-med emphasis.