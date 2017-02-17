Home » Leake » Leake Central Gators and Lady Gators advance to tournament championship

Posted on by Breck Riley

For the second straight year, the Leake Central girls and boys basketball will play in the Region 4-4A Tournament Championship.

The teams both won their semifinal games Thursday night in Kosciusko.

The Lady Gators won their semifinal game 78-68 over Houston. They will face the Lady Whippets of Kosciusko in the Tournament Championship game for the second year in a row.

The boys team defeated Caledonia 59-35 in their semifinal game.

Walter Primer and Decquin Bounds led the way for the Gators with 15-points each.

The Gators will meet Noxubee County in Friday night’s championship game.

Region 4-4A Tournament Schedule:

  • Girls Consolation Game: Houston vs Lousiville, 4:00 pm
  • Boys Consolation Game: Caledonia vs Lousiville, 5:30 pm
  • Girls Championship Game: Leake Central vs Kosicusko, 7:00 pm
  • Boys Championship Game: Noxubee County vs Leake Central, 8:30 pm

*All games will be played Friday, Feb. 17 at Kosciusko High School

