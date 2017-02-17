Leake Central Gators and Lady Gators advance to tournament championship

For the second straight year, the Leake Central girls and boys basketball will play in the Region 4-4A Tournament Championship.

The teams both won their semifinal games Thursday night in Kosciusko.

The Lady Gators won their semifinal game 78-68 over Houston. They will face the Lady Whippets of Kosciusko in the Tournament Championship game for the second year in a row.

The boys team defeated Caledonia 59-35 in their semifinal game.

Walter Primer and Decquin Bounds led the way for the Gators with 15-points each.

The Gators will meet Noxubee County in Friday night’s championship game.

Region 4-4A Tournament Schedule:

Girls Consolation Game: Houston vs Lousiville, 4:00 pm

Boys Consolation Game: Caledonia vs Lousiville, 5:30 pm

Girls Championship Game: Leake Central vs Kosicusko, 7:00 pm

Boys Championship Game: Noxubee County vs Leake Central, 8:30 pm

*All games will be played Friday, Feb. 17 at Kosciusko High School