Leake central vs Noxabee

The Leake Central Gators come into this game with a (24-10) season record. The Gators were slow to start in the first half being down by 4 points(23-27). The Gators turned up the heat in the third quarter with needed three pointers and good defense giving them a 2 point lead in the third quarter (34-32). The Gators finished the fourth quarter strong with a victory over the Noxabee Tigers with a 10 point lead (55-44). The Gators finished this season with a record of (25-10) and wins the District 4-4a tournament.