Leake Counties Dial-A-Story “Dragons Rule, Princesses Drool!” read by Mrs. Frances Tucker

The new dial a story at the Leake- County Libraries this week is “Dragons Rule, Princesses Drool!” by Coutney Pippin-Mathur. This week’s reader is Mrs. Frances Tucker. Mrs. Tucker is retired from the Leake County Superintendent’s Office. She had twenty eight years of service. During her spare time she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and traveling. “Scales and claws and fire-breathing jaws, that’s what dragons are made of. Pink ribbons and pearls, all the sweetness in the world, that’s what princesses are made of, Until now…” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 October 19th through October 26th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.