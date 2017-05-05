Leake Counties Dial-A-Story “The Sheep Who Hatched An Egg” read by Jennifer Thornton

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Sheep Who Hatched An Egg” by Gemma Merino. This week’s reader is Jennifer Thornton. She is a graduate of Delta State University with a degree in Business Management and she has a degree in accounting from Mississippi College. During her spare time she enjoys playing tennis, shopping, and spending time with her friends. “Lola is proud of her extraordinary wool. After all, everyone on the farm tells her how beautiful she looks. She spends hours brushing her wool to keep it shiny and silky. Until one day when the weather gets hot, and all the sheep have to get haircuts- Including Lola! She’s so upset without her wool that she runs away and hides by herself. And when her wool finally grows back, it’s tangled, messy HORRIBLE! But hiding in Lola’s wool is a wonderful surprise, one that will help her realize that she doesn’t have to be pretty or perfect in order to be a friend…. Or to be EXTRAORDINARY! You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 4th-May 11th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.