Leake County Broken & Beautiful Women’s Conference this Saturday

Get ready ladies, Leake County Broken & Beautiful will be holding their annual conference on Saturday, August 19th, “Call it Grace” Woman’s Conference.

Special guest speaker is none other than the amazing Karen Abercrombie, aka “Miss Clara” of the movie “The War Room.”

“He gives us grace! And He helps us to give it to others even when they don’t deserve it” – Miss Clara.

This event free of admission, seating is limited. Event doors open at 4:30 pm, Conference starts at 5 pm. Located at the old Carthage Elementary Building, 500 N Van Buren Street, Carthage.

Thank you in advance for all prayers and support. For more information call Tonya Dorman @ 601-253-4123.