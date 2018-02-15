Leake County Career for a Day

The 2018 Career for a Day program marks the 29th year for the program and has been set for March 1st, 2018. Seniors from participating schools in the county will have the opportunity to learn hands-on about a career of their choice. Seniors who take part in this program have an overall average of 85 or above and are required to write an essay on why they chose their profession.

Business and professional people are being asked to host a high school senior in their workplace and/or sponsor a senior. Individuals can sponsor a senior as well; you do not have to be a host to be a sponsor for this program. The hosts will join the seniors at a breakfast on Thursday, March 1st, 2018 to meet and give them exposure to the selected career and attend a luncheon at noon.

Businesses and individuals who would like to host and/or sponsor a Senior by giving the seniors an opportunity to job shadow may do so by contacting the Chamber office at 601-267-9231.

The necessary paperwork has been sent to the high schools in Leake County to find out how many seniors qualify and will be participating.

If your business would like to be associated with this program by a monetary sponsorship, contact the Chamber at 601-267-9231 or by e-mail, director@leakems.com.