Leake County Dial-A-Story “How Do Dinosaurs Stay Safe?” read by Cassie Sessums

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “How Do Dinosaurs Stay Safe?” by Jane Yolen & Mark Teague. This week’s reader is Cassie Sessums. Cassie is a graduate of Mississippi State University. During her spare time she enjoys reading, spending time with her friends, and exercising. “The moment a little dinosaur enters the world, his mama and papa find a thousand ways to shower him with love. One of them is to keep him safe-both inside and outside the home. Should a dinosaur balance on top of a chair? Ride his bike with no hands? Or run out of sight? No! Even a gigantic majungasaurus who fills the whole pool knows to stay where Papa can see him. Here is a funny, engaging book for the entire family to share and discuss. We all do lots of things to stay safe at home, in the neighborhood, and at school. What do you do?”

You can this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 November 22 through November 30 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.