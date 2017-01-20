Leake County Dial-A-Story “I Will Never Not Ever Eat a Tomato” Read by Mrs Gloria Alford

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “I Will Never Not Ever Eat a Tomato” by Lauren Child. This week’s reader is Mrs. Gloria Alford. Mrs. Alford is a graduate from Mississippi State University.

During her spare time she enjoys reading, shopping, and traveling. “Charlie has this little sister, Lola. Sometimes Charlie has to give Lola her dinner. This is difficult, because Lola is a very FUSSY EATER. She won’t eat peas or carrots or potatoes or mushrooms or spaghetti…and she will never not ever eat a tomato. Or will she? Children( and parents!) will recognize determined young Lola and cheer for inventive Charlie in this fabulously droll picture book from the extremely talented Lauren Child.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 January 19th through January 26th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.