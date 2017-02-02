Leake County Dial-A-Story “You’re All My Favorites” Read by Ms. Katie Mills

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “You’re All My Favorites” by Sam McBratney. This week’s reader is Katie Mills. Katie has graduated from East Central Community College. She has an associates degree in health care technology. During her spare time she likes to read, watch movies, and spend time with family and friends. “Once upon a time, a Mommy Bear and a Daddy Bear told their three little cubs that they were the best baby bears in the whole wide world. But the time came when each of the siblings began to wonder. They couldn’t all be the best. They couldn’t all be favorites. Or could they?”

You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 February2 through February 9 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.