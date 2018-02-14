Leake County Educators Attend ECCC Workshop

These area educators recently attended the annual High School Counselors’ Workshop at East Central Community College in Decatur, where they were provided information on academic transfer, career-technical and healthcare programs, ACT testing, financial aid, scholarships, housing and admissions. Leake County officials attending and their respective schools included (seated, from left) Frances Parhm, Leake County High School; Marianna Harkins, Leake Academy, and Ashley Horn, Leake Central High School; and (back row, from left) Pam Peoples, Leake County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured are Sherrell Brown and Jerami Beard, ECCC recruiters/enrollment specialists. (EC Photo)