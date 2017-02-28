Leake County Extension Service offering private application certification

The Mississippi State University Extension office in Leake County will host two training sessions for private pesticide applicators wishing to obtain certification.

Two classes will be held today one at 9:30 a.m. and then again a second will be held at 6:00 p.m. Participants only need to attend one training session to obtain certification.

The cost of the training is $20.00 and the registration fee is payable by check prior to the beginning of the class.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to receive certification.