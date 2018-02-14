Leake County Extension Service Office – Private Pesticide Applicators Certification

A meeting to train private pesticide applicators for certification to use restricted-use pesticides will be held Thursday, February 22, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the meeting room of the Leake County Extension Service Office. There is a $20.00 registration fee, payable on the night of the class. A private applicator is defined by law as one who uses or supervises the use of restricted-use pesticides to produce an agricultural commodity on property owned or rented by that individual or his employer, or on the property of another person with whom they trade services.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service provides educational opportunities to the public on an equal opportunity basis and will make every reasonable effort to accommodate individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability that would interfere with your opportunity to participate in this program, contact Teresa Lyle at 601-267-8036 within three (3) days before the date of the program. Mississippi State University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, or veteran status.

For more information and to pre-register, contact the Leake County Extension Service Office at 601-267-8036.