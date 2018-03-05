Leake County Girl’s in semi-final tournament action

Leake County High School’s Girls take the court this morning in state semi-final basketball action against the Bulldogs of McAdams today at 10:30 am. This game is a part of the “2018 MHSAA Girls Basketball Championships – Girls 1A” tournament.

In Thursday’s match, the Leake County Gators scored a tight 50-43 triumph over the Tremont Eagles. The Gators will attempt to move on its 22-8 season record. The Bulldogs enter the match with a 21-8 record after their 56-53 over Blue Mountain.

The winner of today’s game will play in the Championship game on Thursday, against either Pine Grove or East Marion.