Leake County High School will host a blood drive Tuesday, January 31 from 9 am – 1:30 pm with the United Blood Services bloodmobile at the school in Walnut Grove.

Donors will receive a t-shirt for giving blood. Must have a valid ID, be 17 years of age or older, and weigh over 110lbs. Mississippi Blood Services is asking people with any blood type to come out and give blood to help others in need.