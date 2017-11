Results for Leake County Justice Court Judge election will send the vote to a run-off election on Tuesday, November 28. The run-off will be between Johnny Pope (receiving 41% of votes) and Sonya L. Nealy (receiving 38% of votes).

Four candidates were on the ballot:

Leake County Justice Court Judge

Johnny Pope 565 41%

Sonya L. Nealy 488 38%

Shane Lang 279 20%

Josh Carroll 49 4%