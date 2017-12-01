Leake County Libraries dail-a-story “The Biggest Smallest Christmas Present” read by Katie Mills

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Biggest Smallest Christmas Present” by Harriet Muncaster. This week’s reader is Katie Mills. Katie is a graduate of East Central Community College with a degree in Health Care Data Technology. During her spare time she enjoys reading, shopping, and spending time with her friends. “Clementine is a teeny tiny girl who lives with her average-sized family. It’s mostly fun being the smallest, but Christmas can be tricky. Santa brings beautiful toys, but they are too big for this little girl. Every year, Clemetine tries to tell Santa she’s small. But the cookies she ices with a message to Santa are eaten, and the words she stamps out on the roof are covered by fresh snow. It’ll take a whole lot of Christmas spirit for Clementine to find the right way to reach Santa—and when she does, she just might get the toy of her dreams! Harriet Muncaster’s whimsical illustrations shine in this celebration of creativity, gratitude, and the magic of Christmas.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 November 30, 17 through December 7, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.