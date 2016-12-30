Leake County Libraries Dail-A-Story “The Night After Christmas” Read By Mrs Mala Burns

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Night After Christmas” by James Stevenson. This week’s reader is Mrs. Mala Burns. Mala enjoys doing things outside with her family, going to the gymn, and shopping. “This is Teddy. This is Annie. They have been thrown away. Will Chauncey find them new homes? YOU BET!” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 December 29, 2016 through January 5, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.