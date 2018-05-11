Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Bark Park” read by Karen Clark

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Bark Park” by Trudy Krisher. This week’s reader is Karen Clark. Mrs. Clark is a graduate of Delta State University. She has been in banking for over 30 years. During her spare time she enjoys reading, playing with her grandchildren, and traveling.

“Meet the dogs at the park-Bark! Bark! Bark!” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 10 through May 17 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.