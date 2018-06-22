Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Down in the Cool of the Pool” read by Kenshelsa Boyd

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Kenshelsa Boyd. Kenshelsa is the new Youth Services Librarian for Carthage-Leake County Library. She is a native of Carthage, MS. She graduated from Mississippi State University in May of 2017. Kenshelsa enjoys working with children and adolescents. She is looking forward to her new venture as the Youth Services Librarian.

You can call 601-267-7208 June 21 – June 28, to hear Kenshelsa read her book “Down in the Cool of the Pool”. Call in to find out what happens down by the cool of the pool! Also, listen closely to hear the “Secret Word of The Week.” When you know the “Secret Word of The Week,” go to your Carthage-Leake County Library and tell one of the staff members to claim your prize!