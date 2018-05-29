Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Music Class Today” read by Jennifer Thornton

The new Dial-A-Story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Music Class Today!” by David Weinstone. This week’s reader is Jennifer Thornton. She graduated from Delta State with a Business Management Degree. Jennifer also graduated from Mississippi College with an Accounting degree. During her spare time, she likes to play tennis, go shopping, and likes to swim. “Hooray! Music class is under way! As soon as the teacher starts to play his guitar and sing, the kids are whirling and twirling and having a blast. But for one hesitant little music maker, it is all a bit overwhelming at first.” Children can call the free Dial-A-Story line at (601)-267-7208 until May 31st to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.