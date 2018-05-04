Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Pete At The Beach” read by Jennie Swearengen

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Jennie Swearengen. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Ms. Swearengen read “Pete At The Beach” by James Dean. “Pete and his mom and brother go to the beach! Pete has lots of fun collecting shells and building a sand castle. But he’s very, very hot … and he isn’t sure he wants to go in the water. The water looks scary! When his brother Bob offers to give him a surfing lesson, will Pete give it a try?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 3rd through May 9th 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.