Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses” read by Cassie Sessums

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Cassie Sessums. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Cassie read “Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses” by Kimberly & James Dean. “Pete the Cat wakes up feeling grumpy – nothing seems to be going his way. But with the help of some ROCKIN’ magic sunglasses from Grumpy Toad, Pete learns that a good mood has been inside him all along.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 31st through May 6th 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.