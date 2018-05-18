Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “The Library Ghost” read by Macy Williams

This week’s Dial-A-Story “The Library Ghost” is read by Macy Williams. Macy is 17 and will be a 2019 senior from Heritage Christian Academy. In her spare time, she likes to draw and write. You can call 601-267-7208 May 17 – May 24, to hear Macy read her book. Call in to find out about the Library Ghost! Also, listen closely to hear the “Secret Word of The Week.” When you know the “Secret Word of The Week,” go to your Carthage-Leake County Library and tell one of the staff members to claim your prize! Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.