Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “The Ballad of Valentine” read by Mrs. Carree Carpenter

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Mrs. Carree Carpenter. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Mrs. Carpenter read “The Ballad of Valentine” by Jeanne Willis. Carree is married to Joey Carpenter, they have two children, Tugan and Charlton. “Oh my darling, oh my darling, oh my darling Valentine. I have written forty letters, But you never read a line.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 February 8th through February 14th 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.