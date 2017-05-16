Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Bug Zoo” read by Cassie Sessums

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Miss Cassie Sessums who is the Children’s Librarian at the Carthage-Leake County Library. Cassie graduated this month from MSU, Congratulations Cassie! Cassie is an avid reader. She doesn’t mind reading about bugs, but she doesn’t like them in person – YUCK! Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Miss Sessums read “Bug Zoo” by Andy Harkness. “Ben loves bugs. Armored, teeny, leggy, greenie, floaty, wingy, jumpy, springy bugs! So he collects all of the bugs he can find and sets up a bug zoo. Ben couldn’t be happier – but what about his bugs?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 15th through May 18th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.