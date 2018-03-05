Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Bug Zoo” read by Mrs. Frances Tucker

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Bug Zoo” by Andy Harkness. This week’s reader is Mrs. Frances Tucker. Mrs. Tucker is retired from the Leake County Superintendent’s Office in Leake County having 28 years. During her spare time she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. “ Ben loves bugs. Armored, beeny, leggy, greenie, floaty, wingy, jumpy, springy bugs! So he collects all of the bugs he can find and sets up a bug zoo. Ben couldn’t be happier-but what about his bugs?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 March 1 through March 8 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 61-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.