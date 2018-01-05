Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Callie Cat” read by Nancy Cain

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Callie Cat” by Eileen Spinelli. This week’s reader is Nancy Cain. She is a graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi. During her spare time she enjoys reading, shopping, and spending time with her family. “Day and night Callie Cat ice skates on the pond in her backyard. She loves to ice skate, loves it more than chocolate cake, more than going to the mall—more than her friends can understand. That is, until the Honeybrook Ice Rink announces a contest, and everyone thinks is could be Callie’s big chance! Now Callie practices day and night. She wants to win the big prize….. doesn ‘t she? Sometimes doing something you love is its own reward, as Eileen Spinellia’s beautiful story demonstrates. Anne Kennedy’s exuberant art shows a unique heroine In motion.” Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.