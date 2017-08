Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Ms. Jacqueline Johnson read “Delilah D. At The Library” by Jeanne Willis. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 August 3rd through August 9th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.