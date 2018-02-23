Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Dinosaur vs School” read by Jennifer Thornton

The new dial-a-story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “DINOSAUR VS. SCHOOL” by BOB SHEA. This week’s reader is Jennifer Thornton. Jennifer graduated from Mississippi Delta Community College with an Associate’s Degree. She then went on to Delta State University to get a Business Management Degree. During her spare time, she enjoys shopping, traveling, and playing tennis. “Dinosaur is starting school today. ROAR! There are new friends to meet, dress-up outfits to wear, glitter and googly eyes to paste, musical instruments to play, and snacks to eat. What’s not to like? But then: Oh, no! It’s Dinosaur vs. Clean-up Time! Will it be too much for one little red dinosaur?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing (601)-267-7208 February 15th through March 1st 2018. Children can call the free dial-a-story line at (601)-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.